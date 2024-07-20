Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
Strategic Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Strategic Oil & Gas
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Oil & Gas
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.