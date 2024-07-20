Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:STBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

