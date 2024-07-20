Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $801.55 and last traded at $803.46. Approximately 1,503,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,366,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $816.31.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $850.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

