Susquehanna Raises Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $95.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in Onsemi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Onsemi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

