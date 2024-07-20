Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Down 3%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.62. 16,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 24,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.13.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

