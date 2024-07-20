Suzy M. Seandel Sells 7,333 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $20,752.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,439.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
8X8 Stock Down 1.4 %
EGHT opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $355.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.57.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of 8X8
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
