Suzy M. Seandel Sells 7,333 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $20,752.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,439.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EGHT opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $355.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.57.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

