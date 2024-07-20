Synapse Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Synapse has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $97.83 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,391,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

