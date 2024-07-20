Taiko (TAIKO) Price Reaches $2.65 on Top Exchanges

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $760.96 million and $46.84 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Taiko has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00003975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,023,872 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.5119782 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $25,728,241.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

