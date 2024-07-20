Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

