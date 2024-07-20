TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

LAZR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.37.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

