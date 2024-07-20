TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWF traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,878. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

