TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.08. 894,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,224. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

