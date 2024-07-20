TD Cowen Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $210.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.08.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $157.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

