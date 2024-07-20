Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCK. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

