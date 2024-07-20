Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $136.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

TER opened at $146.42 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Teradyne by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

