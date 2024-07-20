Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $830.00

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.76) and last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.13), with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2,875.82%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

