Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 451,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $72.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

