Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. Textron has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

