Tezos Price Hits $0.81 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $799.13 million and approximately $21.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,010,859,110 coins and its circulating supply is 990,304,984 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

