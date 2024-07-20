Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $786.31 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $786.31 million and $25.25 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,010,840,405 coins and its circulating supply is 990,286,280 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

