The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $135.14. 827,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,653. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

