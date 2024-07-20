The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $513.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $513.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $480.44.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $484.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.75. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $509.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.