The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $124.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.12. Five Below has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Five Below by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.