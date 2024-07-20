The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $138.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

