The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

