The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Position Reduced by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Shyft Group worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 91,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 991,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

