Time Finance (LON:TIME) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.00

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.10 ($0.70), with a volume of 269974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.30 ($0.65).

Time Finance Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £48.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,312.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Get Time Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Rimmer purchased 22,482 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £9,667.26 ($12,536.97). 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.