Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares traded.
Titanium Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.90.
About Titanium
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.