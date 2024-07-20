Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,400 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 659,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,983 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 207,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

