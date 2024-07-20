Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,622,000 after buying an additional 233,244 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

GDXJ stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,741. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.