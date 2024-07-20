Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 3,118 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

