Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 440,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,042. The company has a market capitalization of $640.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

