Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,421,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,410 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,451. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

