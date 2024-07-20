Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 4,851,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,981. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

