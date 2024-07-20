Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.78 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,186. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $171.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

