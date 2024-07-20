Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after buying an additional 736,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,290,000 after purchasing an additional 156,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,995,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

