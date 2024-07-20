Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.21 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 141,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 640,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 26,891,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,291,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.