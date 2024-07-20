Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,634 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $910,361,000 after buying an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avalon Capital Management grew its position in Barrick Gold by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 20,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

GOLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 24,950,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

