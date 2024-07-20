Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.9 %

KHC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,419,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,866. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

