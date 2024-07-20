Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $52.58 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,871 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,398,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,419. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

