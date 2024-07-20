Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $47,000 in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cognition Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 154,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

