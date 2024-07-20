Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Separately, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 15,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,937. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,326 shares in the company, valued at $370,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

