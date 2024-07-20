Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 32,857 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 176.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.63. 4,086,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

