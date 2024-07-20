Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,925 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

