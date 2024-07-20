Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 880.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

UPS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.18. 3,073,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

