Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.47. The company had a trading volume of 248,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

