Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,106 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.80. 50,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,709. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

