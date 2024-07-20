Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. 4,105,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.