Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TransDigm Group stock traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,238.07. The stock had a trading volume of 168,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,288. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,300.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,211.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

