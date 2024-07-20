Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400,800 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Range Resources by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Range Resources by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 127,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Range Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 1,955,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,388. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

